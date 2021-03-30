Former Juventus and Inter Milan star predicts the winner of Serie A this season

Former Juventus and Inter Milan man, Lucio, believes that Inter Milan finally has a team that can end the dominance of Juventus in Italy.

The Bianconeri have won the last nine league titles and they started this campaign hoping to extend their dominance with a 10th consecutive one.

However, Inter Milan has been building a team that would end their dominance and it looks like they will achieve that this season.

They narrowly missed out on the title to Juve last season and have built on that in this campaign.

After trailing Milan at the top of the league table, they have now overtaken them to become the top side with only a handful of games to play.

Juve currently trails them by 10 points and it is almost impossible for Andrea Pirlo’s men to catch them now, considering that the Bianconeri are struggling with consistency.

Lucio says Antonio Conte has finally built a team that has all it takes to become the champions of Italy again.

“I watch fewer games than I would like but Inter finally have all the credentials to end Juve’s dominance,” Lucio told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

“It’s strange to see [Antonio] Conte on the Nerazzurri bench, but what matters in football are the results and he’s getting them.

“He works a lot on the physical aspect, Inter are quick in the transition from defence to attack and can count on a couple of exceptional strikers.

“I hope that [captain Samir] Handanovic and his team can reach the same goals as my Inter over the years.”