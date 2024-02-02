Former Juventus and Inter Milan star Gigi De Agostini has analysed the upcoming clash between the two Serie A giants this weekend, shedding light on the nuances that differentiate the two clubs.

Despite Juventus possessing formidable resources, they have proven to be a significant obstacle for Inter in their pursuit of the Serie A title. The Bianconeri’s well-equipped squad has been a formidable contender, making it challenging for Inter to establish a clear lead.

However, De Agostini suggests that an Inter victory in the upcoming fixture could be a pivotal moment in the title race, potentially instilling a sense of invincibility in the Nerazzurri moving forward.

Emphasising the importance of this match for Juventus, especially in light of their recent drop of two valuable points against Empoli, De Agostini contends that securing a victory is imperative for the Turin-based club to stay competitive in the title race.

While acknowledging Juventus’ defensive prowess, De Agostini asserts that they lag behind Inter in midfield strength.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In these races, anything can happen. Juve must possibly win, but certainly avoid losing. I’m sure of a great performance from the Bianconeri. If I had to do an analysis of the two teams, I would say that in defence and attack, they are equal, Inter is stronger in midfield.

“However, when these types of games are played, any technical discussion is cancelled. It can be defined as a championship match. The Nerazzurri team is more complete, it would be enough to see the spare parts available to its coach, so it is the favourite to win the title. However, the Bianconeri are having a good championship and also have fewer games to play than their rivals.”

Juve FC Says

We are the underdogs in the game against the Nerazzurri and must do our best to ensure they feel the pressure.

Starting fast and taking the lead will rattle them, and that could be a very good strategy for us to adopt.