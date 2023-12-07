Former Juventus and Napoli star Emanuele Giaccherini has shared his thoughts on the upcoming game between the two clubs. Juventus is set to face a struggling Napoli side that recently faced defeat at the hands of Inter Milan.

Giaccherini acknowledges Napoli’s outstanding performance last season when they were among the top clubs in Europe and clinched the Serie A title. However, following a change in management, Napoli has faced challenges, with players seemingly lacking the cutting edge they displayed in the previous season. Confidence took a hit after the recent game against Inter Milan.

Contrastingly, Juventus has been having a good season, showing improved form. Recognising that it’s just the beginning of the season, they understand the importance of consistent wins to stay in contention with Inter Milan, who is considered the favourite for the title.

With Inter Milan setting the benchmark, Juventus sees the upcoming match against Napoli as crucial to maintain their pursuit. Giaccherini believes Juventus is the stronger side and emphasises the importance of securing a victory over Napoli to keep pace with the league leaders.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me, yes, there are good chances. Juve’s strong point this year is their certainty in the defensive phase, they managed to consolidate it over the course of the season. And then they find the goal, because there are players who are able to find him at any time. Napoli are in relative difficulty, since in my opinion, it must be considered the fact that they faced Real Madrid and Inter, who are two top opponents.”

We have to win that game and all our players should know this because Inter Milan may not drop too many points in the next few months, so we must be prepared to keep winning.