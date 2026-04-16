TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 16: Alexander Manninger of Juventus FC shoots the ball during the UEFA Europa League group A match between Juventus FC and Manchester City at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 16, 2010 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The football world is in mourning, as former Juventus goalkeeper Alex Manninger passed away in a tragic car accident on Thursday.

As IlBianconero reports, the terrible incident occurred around 8:20 AM. The 48-year-old, who was driving a Volkswagen minivan, crashed into a train at an unguarded level crossing near Salzburg.

While the first responders arrived swiftly on the scene, they unfortunately weren’t able to rescue the former shot-stopper.

Manninger was travelling alone in his vehicle, while the train contained around 25 passengers, and none of them was harmed.

Alex Manniger tragically passed away on Thursday

Manninger started his career in Austria before being poached by Arsenal in 1997. Four years later, he signed for Fiorentina and went on to represent a host of Serie A clubs.

In 2008, he signed for Juventus as a backup for Gianluigi Buffon. He went on to produce solid performances when the iconic goalkeeper was out with an injury, especially in the 2008/09 campaign.

During his four years with the Bianconeri, he made 42 appearances, conceding 43 goals and registering 13 clean sheets. He earned a Scudetto medal before his departure in 2012.

Afterwards, he had a four-year spell at Augsburg before signing for Liverpool in 2016, where he spent one last campaign before hanging up his gloves.

Manninger had also earned 33 caps with the senior Austrian national team.

Juventus pay tribute to Manninger

While most former footballers remain in the spot beyond their playing days, Manninger opted for a vastly different path. He studied carpentry and entered the house renovation field.

Juventus saluted their former goalkeeper with an emotional tribute posted on the club’s social media accounts.

“Today is a very sad day. We have lost not only a great athlete, but a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an exceptional sense of professionalism,” reads the post.

“Alex Manninger will be remembered for the example he set, on and off the pitch. Juventus expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Alex Manninger and stands close to his family in this moment of grief.”