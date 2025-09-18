After observing Juventus’ recent performances, Angelo Alessio, who previously served as Antonio Conte’s assistant, has shared his thoughts on the work of Igor Tudor. Alessio believes the current manager is still experimenting with tactical systems as he seeks to establish the most effective set-up for the team.

Juventus possess some of the strongest players in Serie A, and Tudor has earned credit for bringing the squad together and ensuring that individual qualities are well expressed. Yet, the need to combine attacking strength with defensive solidity remains pressing. A successful system must not only secure victories but also deliver clean sheets, avoiding the tendency to concede heavily.

Alessio’s Perspective on Juventus’ Progress

Reflecting on the early stages of the campaign, Alessio commented via Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus-Borussia was a good match, even if it was a result. But it’s clear: they conceded four goals, which doesn’t happen often to the Bianconeri. There were a lot of mistakes. I think Juve haven’t found the right set-up yet. Tudor is experimenting, but there’s work to be done. They don’t seem to dominate matches; at times they’re fragile.”

His remarks highlight both the progress achieved under Tudor and the areas that remain incomplete. The capacity to score freely and produce dramatic moments has delighted supporters, yet defensive lapses continue to create uncertainty. Alessio’s words suggest that the current stage is one of adjustment, where experimentation is necessary to discover balance and consistency.

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

Building Stability for the Season Ahead

Since taking charge in March, Tudor has visibly improved the side compared with previous management, even if his tactical tests have yet to produce a fully polished version of the team. The process of experimenting appears to be yielding encouraging signs, and the foundations for growth are evident.

For Juventus, the next challenge is to translate this promise into stability. Matches decided in the final moments have been exhilarating but unpredictable, leaving fans waiting until the very last kick for a conclusion. To compete effectively across a demanding season, greater defensive assurance will be essential.

Tudor’s willingness to experiment shows his intent to refine and adapt, a quality that may ultimately serve Juventus well. If the balance between attacking flair and defensive resilience can be achieved, the Bianconeri may yet develop into a side capable of dominating both domestically and in Europe.