Former Juventus boss announces his retirement from coaching

Former Juventus manager, Marcello Lippi has announced his retirement from football management.

The Italian won the 2006 World Cup for his country after leading the Azurri out in the final against France.

He has also had spells with Napoli, Atalanta and Inter Milan in the Italian top flight.

He helped Juventus to dominate the Italian game during his time winning five league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Champions League for the Bianconeri.

He most recently was the manager of the Chinese national team, a position that he held from 2016 until last year.

Having spent more than 20 years in the dugout, he has now revealed that he is no longer looking to take a coaching role.

He, however, didn’t rule out taking another position in football but added that he won’t be working until the spring.

“I’m definitely done with the coaching job,” Lippi told Radio Sportiva via Football Italia. “That’s right, it’s enough.

“Maybe I could be useful in other roles, let’s see. But nothing until spring.”

Lippi is the kind of manager that Andrea Pirlo will be looking to emulate and if he can lead the Bianconeri to win another Champions League, he will also add his own name to Juve’s history books.