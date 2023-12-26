Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Roma over a January switch.

The controversial star was forced to leave Turin in the summer as the Bianconeri decided to drop him out of the squad and strip him of the captaincy.

The 36-year-old was initially defiant, but eventually decided to accept Union Berlin’s offer rather than remain on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, his time in the German capital didn’t pan out as planned, as he’s been reduced to a mere benchwarmer at a struggling side.

Therefore, Bonucci and Union could decide to put this inglorious spell to a merciful end next month, reveals La Repubblica via JuventusNews24.

The Bundesliga side is willing to rescind the Italian’s contract, giving him the freedom to pursue another late-career venture.

The source reveals that Bonucci’s next spell could well ensue in the Italian capital.

Leo is reportedly close to penning a contract with Jose Mourinho’s Roma who are seeking defensive reinforcement.

The report claims that the negotiations between the two parties are well underway. They only have to iron out some remaining details before finding a final agreement.

Bonucci has already represented three of the biggest clubs in Serie A. He played for Inter early in his career before making his bones at Bari.

This earned him a switch to Juventus in 2010 and remained at the club till his famous switch to Milan in 2017. Nevertheless, he returned a year later for another stint in Turin, one that ended on a sour note last summer.