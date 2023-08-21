While Juventus were dismantling Udinese in the opening matchday of the Serie A season, Leonardo Bonucci was left behind in Turin.

This has been the recurring theme of Leo’s miserable summer. As we all know by now, the aging defender still has one year on his contract, but no longer holds a place in Max Allegri’s technical project.

The management completely ousted the fallen captain from the club’s official squad, leaving his Number 19 vacant on the list.

The aim behind these maneuvers was to push the defender out of the club and accelerate his departure.

Well, it appears that this scheme worked, with the player reportedly on the verge of leaving Continassa.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has finally given his consent to sign Bonucci.

The patron was reluctant at first, but following some assessments made at the club, Lotito is now ready to welcome Leo to the Eternal City.

Moreover, the source claims that the Biancocelesti management already held a meeting with the player’s agent at Formello on Saturday, laying the foundation for an agreement between the two parties.

As we reported yesterday, Bonucci has a Bundesliga suitor in the shape of Union Berlin. However, the Euro 2020 winner has been holding out for a call from Lazio, as his preference is to stay in Italy.

This could be the perfect move for the 36-year-old who would reunite with his former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and get the chance to feature in the Champions League while trying to maintain his spot in the Italian national team.