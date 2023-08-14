With just over two weeks remaining before the closure of the summer transfer market, Leonardo Bonucci is desperate to find himself new accommodation.

As we all know by now, Juventus decided to strip the aging defender of the captain’s armband and threw him out of the squad.

The 36-year-old still has one year left in his contract with the Bianconeri, but he risks spending it on the sidelines, as Max Allegri isn’t planning to rely on his services.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bonucci could be heading towards Union Berlin.

As the transfer market expert reveals, the former Bari and Milan defender is currently in contact with the Bundesliga club.

Leo has already expressed his willingness to make the switch to the German capital. The two parties reportedly had positive contact.

Bonucci first joined Juventus in 2010, spending seven years in a row before making a shocking move to Milan in 2017.

The centre-back completed a sensational return to Turin a year later.

Juve FC say

Union Berlin reached the Champions League for the first time in their history after finishing fourth in the league last season.

Therefore, the Germans could use a vastly-experienced defender on the international stage.

The Euro 2020 could serve as a mentor for his teammates while trying to keep himself in the running for a spot in the national team ahead of next summer’s European Championship.