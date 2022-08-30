Former Juventus chairman says they have not recovered from signing Ronaldo

Former Juventus president Cobolli Gigli reckons the Bianconeri have still not recovered from signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker joined them in the summer of 2018 as they sought to win the Champions League again.

Ronaldo had won the competition multiple times at Real Madrid, and Juve believed he had what they needed to win it.

The attacker joined them in a big-money transfer, and he earned the highest salary in Serie A during his stay in Turin.

However, his addition to the squad meant the team had to be built around him.

Before leaving at the start of last season, Juve had been struggling for form.

Gigli believes they are still feeling the effect of adding him to the group now.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I love Juventus very much and I am convinced that his arrival has created problems for her, like that of Sarri and so on. Juve is not healed yet: he is atypical, he wants to be served by the team and the game has had to change.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is one of the most successful athletes in the world, and he is arguably the most marketable footballer around.

Juve and Serie A reaped huge commercial returns when he joined the club, however, he altered how we play, and it made it difficult for us to cope when he left.