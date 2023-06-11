Former Juventus chairman weighs in on Giuntoli debate

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, former chairman of Juventus, has recently shared his thoughts on the club’s pursuit of Cristiano Giuntoli following the success he achieved during his time at Napoli.

Giuntoli, as the director of Napoli, played a significant role in their triumph in the Italian league last season, earning him recognition as one of the top administrators in the country.

Given Juventus’ constant pursuit of the best talents, they are currently making efforts to secure Giuntoli’s services. However, the task is not without challenges, as he still has one year remaining on his contract with Napoli.

Despite Juventus’ interest and their push to acquire Giuntoli, it appears that Aurelio de Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, is not inclined to let him leave before his contract expires.

It is not a decision that surprises Cobolli Gigli and he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s obvious that De Laurentiis wouldn’t have given him the green light: he may have his character, but he’s not a fool. Giuntoli is under contract, so why should he grant him a year and allow him to join a direct rival of Napoli? It doesn’t make sense.”.

Juve FC Says

Allowing Giuntoli to join Juventus is a clear case of strengthening a rival and we should not be surprised that De Laurentiis will frown at this.

It has been a tough few seasons for us and the Napoli director could give us some direction, but we must know it would be hard to get him and probably should start searching for an alternative now.