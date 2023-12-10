Former Juventus Chief Scout Matteo Tognozzi would like to reunite with Dean Huijsen at Granada in January.

The Dutchman earned a promotion to Max Allegri’s first team in the summer, but has found playing time hard to come by.

Instead, the 18-year-old has been featuring for the Next Gen squad in Serie C on a more recurring basis.

However, the Bianconeri management would like to test the teenager at a higher level.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italian giants will consider loan offers for Huijsen in the middle of the season.

The Turin-based newspaper suggests a temporary switch to Frosinone, where another three Juventus youngsters are plying their trade (Matias Soulé, Enzo Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge).

This would allow the young defender to sharpen his weapons while earning valuable Serie A experience.

Nevertheless, the source also reveals an alternative path that sees the Dutch youngster reunite with Tognozzi.

The former Juventus Chief Scout was behind some of the club’s brightest coups in the last few years. He recently asserted the role of sporting director at Granada.

Therefore, the report claims that the Italian official could use his links with his former employers to bring Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz to La Liga.

The young centre-back also holds Spanish citizenship and had started his career at Malaga’s youth ranks before making the switch to Turin in 2021.