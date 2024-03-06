Former Juventus U19 coach Andrea Bonatti has shared his thoughts on Enzo Barrenechea, expressing a strong belief in the talented Argentine player.

Barrenechea is among the young talents developed by Juventus who have made their way into the senior team. Currently on loan at Frosinone, he has proven to be a valuable addition to their squad throughout the season.

Juventus is closely monitoring Barrenechea’s progress, with a decision on his future expected at the end of the season. The Bianconeri may consider offers for his signature, potentially selling him to generate funds for other player acquisitions and squad strengthening.

Alternatively, Juventus has the option to retain him within the team for the upcoming season. Bonatti, however, sees Barrenechea as a top talent, drawing comparisons to the likes of Rodri and Sergio Busquets, suggesting a bright future for the Argentine player.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“With me you’re breaking an open door, because Enzo is a really strong player. He was undergoing a bit of a transition in terms of cultural, environmental and football context, but he had a fantastic evolution up until before the injury and then he has recovered very well. Characteristics? He is no different from Rodri or Busquets, he is a playmaker and can also play as a midfielder. He has an aerial game, knowledge, covers the pitch well, has great technique, dominance under pressure, play more vertically and now he is much more complete. Seen today he can do well in the Juve context, he has the potential for that level, but he will have to confirm what he is doing and it is not easy to repeat himself.”

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea is clearly a talented boy, and we expect him to do a good job for us if he stays next term.

However, he might be in a better place if he leaves to join a team that guarantees him game time.