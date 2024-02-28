Juventus has decided to move on from Paul Pogba after his suspension for doping-related offences, and the Frenchman currently remains out of contention.

The Bianconeri were contenders for the Serie A title for several weeks, making life challenging for Inter Milan. However, the question arises: would they have been in a better position had Pogba remained available for selection?

Opinions among Juve fans may vary on this matter, as even before his suspension, Pogba rarely featured due to frequent injuries. The midfielder’s second spell at the club appears to be a mistake for Juventus, and some argue that the club should have moved on and signed another player.

But former Juve assistant manager between 2011 and 2014, Angelo Alessio, has commented on the importance of the 2018 World Cup and said to Tuttojuve:

“His absence is being underestimated a lot, perhaps also because we are used to having almost never seen him on the pitch. But Pogba could have given a lot to this team: in terms of physical structure, technical-tactical characteristics and personality. Unfortunately, he was greatly missed in the Juventus, especially in key moments like the last few weeks.

“Not talking about it, in my opinion, is wrong, because plans are made at the beginning of the season and it was certainly planned to count on him. Juventus are second in the ranking, my thought is that with Paul the gap with Inter would have been drastically reduced.”

Juve FC Says

We re-signed Pogba because we believed he would elevate the level of performance at the club, and this season was expected to be an important one for him.

But we have to move on and try to replace him at the end of this term because he has likely played his last game for us.