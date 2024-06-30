Former Juventus manager Max Allegri has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for Italy coach Luciano Spalletti.

The latter was appointment by the FIGC last year with much fanfare following his exploits at Napoli, succeeding Roberto Mancini who vacated his post.

Nevertheless, his first international tournament proved to be a complete letdown.

Italy barely scrapped through the group stage thanks to a dramatic last-second equalizer against Croatia.

However, the Azzurri were no match to Switzerland who dominated the action in Berlin last night en route towards a comfortable 2-0 win which sent the defending champions packing from the Round of 16.

This disappointment leaves Spalletti’s future with the national team in great jeopardy, and the Italian media is already discussing a potential heir.

According to Goal via IlBianconero, Allegri would be the most renowned name that is currently available.

The 56-year-old’s second tenure in Turin ended on a chaotic note, as the club decided to sack him for his controversial antics during the Coppa Italia final, a contest that Juventus ironically won.

A few weeks later, the two parties managed to reach a settlement that averted a legal conflict. Thiago Motta has recently arrived as his replacement.

Therefore, the Livorno native is currently unattached and would be free to take over the Italian national team, that is in case the sides fancy a collabortation.

Allegri’s accolades include six Scudetto titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, and two Champions League finals.