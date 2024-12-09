Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly in contact with West Ham United, as the former Juventus boss could resume his career in the Premier League.

The 57-year-old is one of the most decorated managers in the Bianconeri’s history, winning five straight league titles as well as four Coppa Italia trophies during his original spell at the club between 2014 and 2019.

The Livorno native then added a fifth Coppa Italia in his less prosperous second tenure between 2021 and 2024, which infamously ended following his shocking outburst in the final against Atalanta, which included threatening Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago and snubbing an embrace with Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Italian tactician has been on the shelf ever since, but he’s determined to get back to coaching after a sabbatical year.

According to TalkSport, Allegeri’s grand return could ensue at West Ham who have recently contacted him to inquire about his availability.

The Hammers currently sit 14th in the Premier League, falling way off the club’s high ambitions. Therefore, many sources in England believe Julen Lopetegui is already out of credits, and could soon be sent packing.

Hence, the East Londoners are looking to replace the former Spain and Real Madrid coach with Allegri, who is considered one of the most prominent unattached names in management.

Nevertheless, the former Milan and Juventus coach reportedly prefers to wait until the summer rather than taking over in the middle of the season.

Therefore, West Ham could resort to a caretaker coach until the end of the campaign, while awaiting Allegri’s arrival in July.

The source claims the club could opt for Graham Potter for his particular role. The 49-year-old Englishman has been without a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, but has been recently linked with Wolverhampton.