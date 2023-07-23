Luigi Maifredi, the former coach of Juventus, has expressed admiration for the initial moves made by Cristiano Giuntoli since he assumed the role of sporting director at the club. Giuntoli was recruited from Napoli, where he excelled in leading the Partenopei to a league title after a long wait of three decades.

Juve has faced a period of underperformance in the past three seasons, failing to secure any trophies in the last two campaigns, a trend that must be halted. As the preeminent club in the country, Juventus is eager to reclaim their winning form and secure another championship, and Giuntoli appears to be taking significant steps towards achieving this goal.

Looking at some calls Giuntoli has made since he took over the role, Maifredi says via Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli started off on the right foot by cutting out the redundant players, including Bonucci. The team is good, if it manages to take Berardi from Sassuolo, it’s bingo.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli knows what it means to have high standards and he will enforce that at the club to change the culture.

He had to do this at Napoli to end their wait for another league crown and it worked. We ought to be excited about what the future holds with him in charge.