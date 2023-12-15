Former Juventus manager Luigi Delneri has praised the Bianconeri for their brilliant season, despite the limitations and troubles they’ve faced.

The men in black and white have had a successful season, surpassing most people’s predictions at the beginning of the campaign.

Max Allegri’s men are competing for the league title, even though they were not expected to finish inside the top four at the start.

Their lack of European football has served as a blessing in disguise for Juve, who have continued to demonstrate that they can win every game if teams allow them.

Delneri has followed them this term and is impressed with how his former club has performed effectively.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I like it, for temperament, for group cohesion, for solidity. It is proof that football can also be played like this, that there are also these components that can bring results. Juve are winning and deservedly in my opinion, they are a real team. Is she ready for the championship? With each passing Sunday it seems to me that I am more and more ready, at least to fight against Inter. Who has different characteristics, with a consolidated structure, plays aggressive, proactive football, has acquired conviction and identity.”

