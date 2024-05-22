Nicolo Fagioli has returned from his extended ban and is now available for Juventus as the current season approaches its end.

The midfielder, who should have been a serious contender for a place in the Italy squad for Euro 2024, unfortunately will not be participating.

Nonetheless, his return to action is a positive development for Juventus as they prepare for the next season and their rebuilding efforts.

While Juventus’ summer plans remain unclear, Fagioli’s presence back in the squad alleviates concerns about their midfield.

Despite training with the team throughout his ban, Fagioli saw limited playing time. However, former Juventus youth team manager Francesco Baldini believes Fagioli’s return can be akin to a new signing for the club in the upcoming term.

Asked if he thinks the midfielder will be like a new signing, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yes, due to the direction that Juve is taking at the moment. I don’t think we can ignore, at this moment, the youngsters who have come out of the youth sector such as Nicolussi Caviglia and Fagioli. I have always supported the importance of the second team and it makes me nice to see her still there in the running for the play-offs. Next Gen is a fundamental player for the first team.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli will learn from this setback in his career, and that should make him perform well for us next term.