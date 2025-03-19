Thiago Motta is under intense pressure as the manager of Juventus, with the former midfielder now facing the real possibility of being sacked. The Bianconeri appointed him at the start of this season, backing him with several new signings, knowing that he would need quality players to succeed. Despite this support, the team’s performances have been disappointing, and they are now embarrassingly losing matches.

In January, Juventus bolstered its squad even further, but the results have not improved, and the club is seriously considering a managerial change. Several other managers have shown they are more capable than Motta in the league, which has led to growing doubts about his ability to turn things around.

Motta earned the job at Juventus after a successful stint as the coach of Bologna, where he impressed by leading the team to the Champions League. His achievements at Bologna, where expectations were much lower, convinced Juventus that he was the right man to take the club to the next level. At Bologna, qualifying for the UCL was seen as a massive achievement, akin to winning the league, given the club’s more modest stature.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, Juventus operates at a different level, where merely making the top four is not considered an extraordinary achievement but rather an expectation. Unfortunately, Juventus might miss out on a top-four finish this season, which would be a significant failure. Luigi Delneri, a former Juventus manager, has warned Motta that the expectations at Juventus are far higher than those at Bologna.

Delneri stated, as quoted by Tuttoport, “At Juve, you always have to play to win, no matter where, how, and when. Motta’s football is that of a long-term project, based on the culture of phrasing, but Turin is not Bologna. In Emilia, they give the coach and players time to make mistakes, at Juventus, they don’t.”

Juventus is a much bigger club with higher expectations, and it is clear that Motta’s experimental approach may not be suited to a team of this calibre, where instant results are required. The pressure is mounting, and Motta’s future at the club appears uncertain.