Former Juventus defender: “Dybala’s absence took many points away”

When Juventus take on Inter on Saturday evening, the club’s fans will be hoping to finally see the best version of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine’s season has unfortunately been plagued with recurring injury problems, and even when deemed available to play, he seemed to be short on fitness.

The 27-year-old put on an encouraging performance against Sassuolo on Wednesday, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps by scoring his 100th goal for the Bianconeri.

The two strikers are expected to start once again against the Nerazzurri, and Andrea Pirlo’s men will need to be at their best, in order to maintain the team’s hopes of reaching next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Former Juventus defender Nicola Legrottaglie gave an interview to TuttoMercatoWeb, where he emphasized on the importance of the crucial clash against Antonio Conte’s men.

The former Italy international also felt that the absence of Dybala ended up costing Juventus a number of points.

“For Juventus, it has been a different year from the others. Some things didn’t work out as expected. Perhaps in the practice of some of the things that the coach had in mind didn’t go according to plan, as some players performed below than the expectations.

“And then there were injuries. Dybala would have guaranteed some quality to the departments. His absence took away many points,” said the former Chievo, Milan and Catania center back.

“For Italian football Ronaldo is an atypical player. He bases his peculiarity on himself and on his personal goals. Pirlo’s idea was based on the movement of the various players occupying pre-established positions, the team counts the most for him.” Concluded Legrottaglie.