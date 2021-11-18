Former Juventus defender explains how Chiellini acted as his mentor

Once regarded as one of the best rising defenders in Italy, Mattia Caldara is now trying to rebuild his career at Venezia after enduring several injury-plagued seasons.

The center back rose to fame at Atalanta, and then earned a switch to Juventus. However, he was never given a chance in Turin.

The 27-year-old was immediately loaned back to La Dea, before being shipped towards Milan in 2018 in favor of Leonardo Bonucci’s return.

However, Caldara spent few weeks at Juventus during pre-season, and he still cherishes his experience, as it allowed him the opportunity to work alongside his idol Giorgio Chiellini.

“Chiellini has played a unique role in my career from the very first moment,” said the former Bianconeri player in a column that he wrote at Cronache di Spogliatoio via JuventusNews24.

“In December 2016, we lost 3-1 against Juventus. I’m a shy man, so I usually don’t go asking for the shirt at the end of the match. I do not want to bother anyone.

“That day, after the match, they interview me, and I tell them that unfortunately I didn’t have the courage to ask Giorgio for his number 3.

“I put my backpack on my shoulder and head towards the bus. Then I hear our team manager asking me to return. They told me that Chiellini heard the interview and wants to give me his shirt. I still keep it in the drawer.

“When I signed with the Bianconeri, he was the one who immediately gave me advice, especially before the friendlies during the USA pre-season tour,” concluded the defender.

After signing for Milan in 2018, Caldara was barely able to feature due to recurring injuries, and he tried to resurrect his career with a loan stint at Atalanta last season.

Nevertheless, he didn’t find enough playing time in Bergamo upon his return, but this season, he’s playing a significant role in Venezia’s battle against relegation.