Former Juventus defender identified as possible interim manager

When the reigning champions for the last nine years are almost thrown out of the title race, then it is only natural that the manager finds himself in a tough spot.

In fact, Andrea Pirlo should arguably count himself lucky for not receiving an even bigger backlash throughout all the European and domestic disappointments.

The 41-year-old is still backed by the administration – at least in public – as well as his old teammates, who are now referred to as the “Old Guard”.

Nonetheless, after the latest defeat at the hands of Benevento, the pressure is beginning to mount on the Maestro.

According to Corriere della Serra (via TuttoJuve), the club’s hierarchy are reluctant when it comes to sacking the Italian in the middle of the campaign.

However, the management’s stance could change if the meltdown continues throughout the month of April.

In this case, the Old Lady could opt for a familiar name to take charge until the end of the campaign.

The person in question is former defender Igor Tudor.

The former Croatian international is already a part of the club, serving as Pirlo’s assistant.

Nonetheless, the 42-year-old is considered to be a far more experienced tactician than the Italian, having already served as the head-coach for the likes of Udinese, Galatasaray and Hajduk Split.

The former center back was also a regular feature for the Old Lady between 1998 and 2006.

As a player, Tudor participated in 174 official matches for the Bianconeri, scoring 21 goals and providing 4 assists in the process.