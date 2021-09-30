Former Juventus defender lights up the Allianz Stadium with his jolly presence

As those who follow him on social media know by now, Patrice Evra is a delightful character. The former left-back spent two and a half years at Juventus between 2014 and 2017, and he remains fond of the club.

On Wednesday night, the Frenchman was present at the Allianz Stadium as the Old Lady hosted Chelsea on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and simply put, Patrice was all over the place.

From posing with the fans who were happy to see him again, to acting as a pundit alongside Claudio Marchisio on Italian television, the 40-year-old’s presence couldn’t be missed.

Moreover, the former Manchester United captain was even in the locker rooms, giving a pep talk to his former teammates.

According to ILBianconero, Evra gave a speech in the dressing room to the Juventus players, attempting to lift up their spirit ahead of the big clash.

Well, one would argue that he deserves some credit for the final result, as the Bianconeri players produced their finest performance of the season, overcoming the reigning European champions on the back of a brilliant defensive display.

Federico Chiesa scored just eleven seconds after the half time break, and his goal was enough to put the Old Lady in the driving seat of their group with two wins from their first two outings.