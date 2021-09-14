Former Juventus defender linked with Hellas Verona bench

Not so long ago, Eusebio Di Francesco was considered to be one of the brightest managers in Italian football. The 52-year-old was the man behind Sassuolo’s emergence to the scene, and his Roma stint started on a bright note.

A former Giallorossi player himself, the manager led the capital side to the 2018 Champions Final Semi Finals following a historic comeback win over Barcelona in the Quarters.

Unfortunately for Eusebio, his career has been on a downfall ever since, getting sacked by Roma, Cagliari and Sampdoria in the last three campaigns.

Di Francesco was granted another chance by Hellas Verona, but he could be set for another quick dismissal following three back-to-back defeats.

According to ilBianconero, there are two main candidates in case Verona decide to wield the axe. The first would be the experienced Rolando Maran, who previously managed the likes of Catania, Chievo, Genoa and Calgiari amongst others.

As for the second candidate, he happens to be former Juventus defender, Igor Tudor. The Croatian player for the Old Lady between 1998 and 2007, before being forced to retire at the age of 30 due to recurring injury problems.

The former center back launched a coaching career, and took over the likes of Galatasaray, Udinese and Hajduk Split. Last season, Tudor acted as an assistant manager for Andrea Pirlo at Juventus, but he reportedly grew unhappy with his role. He was also tipped to act as an interim coach when the Maestro was facing the sack in the middle of the campaign.