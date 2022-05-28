After signing for Juventus in 1998, Igor Tudor cemented himself as one of the finest defenders of his generation. The Croatian was a reassuring presence on the back, while also possessing some decent technical abilities and strong leadership traits.

Therefore, it was unsurprising to see the 44-year-old launch a managerial career and finding early success in it.

The former center back has already taken over the likes of Galatasaray, Hajduk Split and Udinese. Last season, he served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant at Juventus, but later revealed his dissatisfaction in the role he played, vowing not to accept another secondary post ever again.

True to his word, Tudor become the head coach of Hellas Verona last September when the club decided to sack Eusebio De Francesco following a slow start to the campaign.

The Croatian immediately changed the club’s fortunes on the pitch, leading the Gialloblu towards an impressive 9th place finish.

But despite finishing as the “best of the rest”, the two parties decided to part ways, ending their successful short collaboration.

According to ilBianconero, Tudor described his departure from Verona as a difficult decision while explaining that the two sides have understood that the conditions needed to continue the path together no longer existed.

For his part, club president Maurizio Setti thanked Tudor and his coaching staff for the excellent and professional work conducted throughout the course of the season.

So we can only wait and see what will be Tudor’s next career step and whether fate will reunite him with Juventus sometime in the future.