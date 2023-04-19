Ahead of Thursday’s crucial second-leg encounter in the Europa League quarter-final, former Juventus defender Jorge Andrade warns his former employers of some of Sporting’s most dangerous stars.

The Portuguese defender joined the Bianconeri in 2007 following the club’s return to Serie A. He started his campaign on a positive note under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri before suffering a devastating injury at the Olimpico Stadium against Roma.

The 45-year-old only made five appearances for the Old Lady before announcing his premature retirement in 2009 due to an injury relapse, but he still has some fond memories of his time in Turin.

“I have fantastic memories despite everything, and I have kept in touch with some of my former teammates, Chiellini above all,” said Andrade in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“It’s difficult because Sporting managed to eliminate Arsenal, one of the strongest teams in the Premier League. Juve will have to show up with a lot of malice and great attention.

“It’s not the hottest nor the most difficult stadium in Portugal, mind you. It’s similar to the Allianz. Juve are used to environments like these.

“Moreover, Sporting play better away than at home, so it will be a strange match because the Portuguese will have to change tactics.”

The retired defender notes that Juventus often play better with Federico Chiesa on the pitch. He also names Edwards, Trincao and Pedro Goncalves as the three most technically gifted Sporting players.

“Juve play better with Chiesa who was fantastic in the first leg. Allegri is an expert coach.

“Trincao, Edwards and Pedro Gonçalves are the three strongest players at Sporting on a technical level.

“Trincao plays very well, but he is inconsistent. He can put up a great performance and disappoint in the following match.

“I say Pote (Pedro Gonçalves) could be the hero for Sporting. With his quality, he can play for any top club. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been scoring too many goals this season, but he can always make the difference.”