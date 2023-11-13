After suffering yet another embarrassing defeat this weekend, Napoli coach Rudi Garcia finds himself on the brink of the sack.

The Frenchman replaced Luciano Spalletti who led the club towards their first Scudetto title in 33 years before opting to leave at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Garcia’s surprising appointment has backfired for the Italian champions who have all but relinquished their title following a miserable start to the season.

Following their home defeat at the hands of Empoli, Napoli are now 10 points adrift of league leaders Inter.

So according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has seen enough and decided to wield the axe on Garcia’s tenure.

The famous Italian journalist claims that former Juventus defender Igor Tudor is the favorite to take the reins in the Southern Italian city.

The Croatian was a no-nonsense centre-back who represented the Bianconeri between the late 90s and early 2000s.

He also returned to the club to act as an assistant to Andrea Pirlo during the 2020/21 season. But at the end of that experience, he vowed to never serve as an assistant coach again.

Since then, he had a memorable stint at Hellas Verona followed by a solid campaign at Olympique Marseille.

Tudor has been repeatedly linked with the Juventus dugout, but it now appears that his next trip to the Allianz Stadium will be as a fierce opponent rather than a returning hero.