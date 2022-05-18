Nikola Milenkovic is one of the defenders that Juventus is targeting as they plan for a busy summer transfer window.

The Fiorentina man has been on their radar for a long time, and he is even considered the best replacement for the outgoing Giorgio Chiellini according to some reports.

He has a deal with La Viola until 2023, and that might force them to sell the Serbian at the end of this campaign.

This is because they could lose him on a free transfer after next season.

Because he has just a season left on his current deal, he seems an inexpensive player to target, but former Juve defender Pietro Vierchowod claims he is not good enough for the Bianconeri.

“I have to say I was watching Sampdoria-Fiorentina yesterday and I don’t believe Milenkovic is good enough for Juventus,” He told Radio Bianconera, as quoted by Football Italia.

“Obviously, this is just my personal opinion. He conceded four goals against a side that is already safe and with such basic errors, that’s just not possible.

“The Serbian has a good physique, but if I was the Bianconeri, I wouldn’t go for him.”

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been a good player in Serie A, but Vierchowod was one of the finest defenders during his playing days and knows what it means to defend the colours of Juve.

He is probably harsh by judging Milenkovic after just a game because players struggle in some matches.

We expect Juve to have their own scouting report on the Serbian, and if it is more positive than negative, they might sign him.