Former Juventus director Moggi says Allegri has to be more daring

In what unfolded as a tactical warfare between two ultra-pragmatic managers, José Mourinho’s Roma prevailed over Max Allegri’s Juventus courtesy of Gianluca Mancini’s stunning strike.

The Giallorossi can count themselves lucky to escape with a clean sheet, as the visitors struck the post on three occasions. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri didn’t produce the most fabulous display, to say the least.

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi felt that Allegri’s cautious tactics played in Mourinho’s favor.

Since the Romans were willing to settle for a draw, the Special One’s defensive approach was somewhat expected, according to the ex-sporting director.

Therefore, the Juventus manager had to be more daring, as his side was desperate for a victory that maintains its slender Champions League hopes.

“Roma beat Juventus, with a team that relied primarily on the intensity of the midfield and the quality of their defenders,” said Moggi in his weekly column for Libero via JuventusNews24.

“It was clear that Mourinho’s intention was to contain the Bianconeri, aiming at least for a draw. An ugly game was inevitable.

“That’s what Allegri didn’t understand, given that Juventus needed a victory. In order to win, you need to be daring. Instead, Juve were afraid to expose themselves.”

The Bianconeri will attempt to rebound with a positive result on Thursday when they host Freiburg for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.