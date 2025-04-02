Fabio Paratici is set to make his return to football following the conclusion of his ban, which was imposed due to his involvement in the capital gains case at Juventus. Paratici had left his position as Juventus’ director in 2021 when his contract expired and subsequently took on a sporting director role at Tottenham Hotspur. However, his involvement in the controversial capital gains issue, which led to Juventus being accused of financial mismanagement, resulted in a 30-month ban in 2023, costing him his job at the Premier League club.

During the period of his suspension, Paratici took time away from football, but he is now free to return to the sport. While Juventus has since appointed a new sporting director and likely has no intention of reappointing Paratici, there are reports suggesting that he could soon resume his career at another Serie A club.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Paratici is being considered for a director role at AC Milan, a club that has faced challenges this season. The Rossoneri are looking to improve after struggling in both domestic and international competitions, and they are reportedly weighing the prospect of bringing Paratici in to help steer the club in a more successful direction.

(Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Paratici’s time at Juventus was marked by significant success, during which he helped to build one of the most dominant teams in Italian football. His expertise in the transfer market and ability to make key decisions make him an attractive candidate for clubs looking to strengthen their operations. AC Milan, who are currently in need of a sporting director capable of revitalising their fortunes, have reportedly concluded after careful deliberation that Paratici could be the right person for the job.

With his track record of success, Paratici is well-regarded as a skilled decision-maker, and his arrival at AC Milan could potentially be the catalyst for a transformation. His experience at Juventus, where he played a pivotal role in constructing a team that dominated Italian football for years, makes him a valuable asset for any club looking to improve.