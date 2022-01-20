Former Juventus director still hoping to reunite with Bianconeri star

Back in the day, Juventus were the transfer market experts when it came to snatching the best free agents on display.

Nowadays, the situation has dramatically changed, and the club is now facing the risk of seeing its crown jewel leave for free at the end of the season.

Despite the lengthy negotiations, Paulo Dybala is yet to sign a contract renewal, and his current deal is set to expire in June.

While the Bianconeri’s officials are confident of reaching an agreement in February once and for all, the Argentine isn’t amused by the delay – as displayed by his reaction following his goal against Udinese last weekend.

Therefore, former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici could be ready to pounce on the situation.

According to the Daily Express via JuventusNews24, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the situation and are ready to strike if the Old Lady fails to find an agreement with Dybala.

This isn’t the first time in his career that La Joya gets linked to the Spurs, but this time, he would find a familiar face in Paratici.

Juve FC say

Since his arrival to North London, the former Juventus director has been adamant on snatching up some of the best players in Serie A.

While it’s no surprise to see Paratici attempting to sign Dybala once again, the player presumably wants to remain in Turin.

So unless the Bianconeri management make a complete mess out of the February negotiations, the striker’s suitors should remain in the rearview.