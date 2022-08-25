Former Juventus doctor backs Allegri’s claim on injuries

Max Allegri has been unbothered about Juventus’ injury crisis as he insists they are a part of the game.

The Bianconeri manager is particularly not so worried about muscle problems because he believes they are normal in football.

Now his claim has been backed by the former Juventus doctor, Professor Fabrizio Tencone.

Injuries have become a problem for Juve in this campaign, with Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria becoming the most high-profile players to be sidelined.

The Bianconeri will have to wait for them to return and the likes of Leonardo Bonucci would be available for selection this weekend.

While supporting Allegri, Tencone said, as quoted by Tutto Sport:

“Allegri is not wrong when he points out that muscle injuries are part of the season. Moreover, to date, the numbers are in line with those of the other teams. And in any case, in the ranking of injuries, in terms of frequency, the top 5 are the 4 types of muscle injuries.”

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a part of football and sometimes they are unavoidable, but they can derail a club’s title bid.

We had Di Maria in our team for the first game of the season against Sassuolo and we won the match comprehensively.

He missed the game against Sampdoria, and we struggled to get the ball to Dusan Vlahovic.

That is how much difference an injury to a key player can make and we will hope it gets better for us as the season goes on.