Former Juventus doctor extends some injury advice to Paul Pogba

Former Juventus doctor Fabrizio Tencone believes Paul Pogba should use the summer to prepare for next season instead of going on break like the other players.

The midfielder’s first season in the Juve shirt is over, with him playing less than 200 minutes in all competitions combined, which is sad considering how important the club expected him to be when he joined them.

The Black and Whites are now looking to get the best version of him in the next campaign, but a lot will depend on how he prepares for the season.

Juve believes he can be a key player for them and Tencone does not doubt that. However, he believes he must prepare differently from other players if he wants to be at their level when everyone returns for pre-season.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The key will be the summer. It won’t be enough to show up on the first day of training camp, thinking you’ll be ready after some rest. You’ll have to have a progressive preparation throughout the summer so that you can then start with the others. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself chasing and sometimes, by doing so, you get injured.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has surprised all of us negatively, but we cannot give up on him now because there is still time for him to deliver the goods for the club.

The midfielder is one of the quality players in our squad when he is fit, so we can be patient for him to get better by the summer.