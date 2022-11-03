Former Juventus doctor says Pogba missing the World Cup is a blessing

Former Juventus doctor Professor Fabrizio Tencone has delivered his opinion on Paul Pogba’s injury and says missing the World Cup is a blessing to the midfielder and Juventus.

The midfielder was injured in pre-season but refused to undergo surgery immediately, which hampered his chances of making a quick recovery.

After returning to light training, he has suffered a setback as he looks to step up and start playing.

The latest injury rules him out of the World Cup and Tencone believes it is for his benefit because he will have more time to recover properly and work on his return under no pressure.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“I feel I hypothesize that in January Juve will find a player in good shape. If the joint situation is that of the press releases and no complications occur, I expect that in these two months his recovery will be progressive and according to the necessary times. His absence at the world championships will obviously be a cause for regret for Pogba, but surely his knee wins. And in theory Juve too, because the player will have plenty of time to recover well”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of our key summer signings and we had so much expectation when he re-joined the club.

All that has had to be put behind us as we watch our team struggle for form.

However, as long as he returns stronger and better, it will be worth waiting for him to be 100 per cent fit before picking him again.