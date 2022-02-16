Former Juventus favourite opens up on new Sampdoria move

Sebastian Giovinco has opened up on his move to Sampdoria, returning to Serie A seven years after quitting Juventus for Toronto.

The Atomic Ant was famous for scoring some of most outrageously spectacular goals, regularly wowing the fans with his amazing technique, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to find the consistency in front of goal that we craved.

He left in February 2015 to join the MLS side, with Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente firing the Old Lady to the title that term, while we also had Alvaro Morata in the side that season as they went onto reach the final of the Champions League

He has now returned to Italy as a 35 year-old in hope of helping guide Sampdoria to safety, with his new side just two points clear of the drop, whilst holding a game in hand on their rivals, and has opened up on his latest move, where he has the chance to team up with another former Juvenus star Quagliarella.

“I caught up again with Quagliarella and Candreva, with whom I have maintained an excellent relationship,” he told Sampdoria as shown on their official YouTube page.

“I have heard very well about [Coach Marco] Giampaolo from former teammates who have worked with him, but I accepted this challenge regardless of everything and everyone.

“We are fighting for salvation: there are moments during a season in which you have to know how to suffer, but I’m sure that by remaining united, with the strength of the group, we will come out of it.”

It will be interesting if Giovinco can bring some more of his magic back with him, although at 35 there are no guarantees that he will be a success. I hope he can enjoy some fun times back in Italy, and hopefully his new side will be able to stay up so he can enjoy a return to Turin to see the fans next term.

Patrick