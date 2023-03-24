Former Juventus forward looking to return to Italy

Former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is interested in a return to Serie A as he struggles for relevance at Atletico de Madrid.

The Spaniard was on loan at Juve last season, with the Bianconeri deciding against making his transfer permanent.

He returned to Atleti where he has a contract, but the striker has struggled to play recently and the arrival of Memphis Depay has made life even harder for him.

This means the former Chelsea man has seen fewer on-field minutes so far and he wants to change that.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is now eyeing a move away from Spain and wants to play in Serie A.

Juve loves Morata, which is why they signed him twice, but the report says they are not so keen at the moment, which could pave the way for AC Milan to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one player our fans loved and supported for much of his time on our books in the two spells he spent at the club.

The attacker knows how to do well under Max Allegri, which is tempting, but we have enough players in our attack now and there is no need to bring him back.