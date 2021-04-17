Former Juventus goalkeeper calls for Pogba return and names Buffon as best in history

Between 2012 and 2016, journeyman goalkeeper Rubinho found himself wearing the Juventus colors.

Being a third choice, the Italo-Brazilian rarely played during those four years, making only two appearances, and earning two clean sheets in the process – as well as a red card.

Nonetheless, the now-retired keeper undoubtedly left with some fine memories, as well as a host of medals.

The former shot-stopper also had the privilege of training with Gianluigi Buffon, who he describes as being the best of all time in a recent interview.

“Buffon is the best goalkeeper in the history of football, from 1995 until today he has maintained an incredible form. Gigi at Genoa? It would be great!” said Rubinho whilst speaking to Taca La Marca (via ilBianconero).

The former Genoa and Palermo man also gave his thoughts on Paul Pogba’s potential return to Turin, encouraging a reunion between two of his former teammates.

“It would do him good to return to Juventus, especially with Pirlo who was his mentor on the pitch.”

The 38-year-old emphasized on the importance of his time at Genoa, which he believes to have paved the way for him to join the Old Lady later on in his career.

“I spent wonderful years in Juventus, but my first season at Genoa is the most important. My story began there, thanks to professionals who helped me become a better goalkeeper. Thanks to them I then had the opportunity to win four league titles with Juve,” concluded the former Bianconeri shot-stopper.