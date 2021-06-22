Former Juventus goalkeeper reportedly set for a return to the club

After the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus are still trying to find a replacement for their iconic former captain who acted as a deputy for Wojciech Szczesny during the last two seasons.

Whilst Carlo Pinsoglio is expected to sign a contract extension, the Italian is considered a mere third choice, which leaves an empty void within the goalkeeping department.

However, another youth product of the club could return to serve the Old Lady once again.

According to Il Secolo XIX via TuttoJuve, Emil Audero could end up being Juve’s second choice shot-stopper next season.

The 24-year-old developed within the Old Lady’s youth sector, and became a third choice with the first squad between 2015 and 2017.

Audero was then sent on loan to Venezia, before sealing a move to Sampdoria for a fee worth 20 million euros.

The Italian has been guarding the Blucerchiati’s goal since 2018, providing a safe pair hands, and earning praise from fans and observers alike.

The source adds that the goalkeeper’s return to Turin has been made feasible, as Sampdoria have already found a replacement in the form of Antonio Mirante.

The Roma man is another former youth product of Juventus, and is set to leave the capital after three years of service, following the expiry of his contract this summer.

As for Audero, he was ever-present within Claudio Ranieri’s starting lineup last season, making 37 Serie A appearances and conceding 54 goals in the process.