Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho has expressed his admiration for Mattia Perin’s performances, stating that the experienced shot-stopper fully deserves the contract extension recently offered by the club. Perin, who has spent much of his Juventus career as a backup goalkeeper, has been rewarded with a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Perin’s situation at Juventus is somewhat unique for a second-choice goalkeeper. Despite typically being behind the first-choice option in the pecking order, Perin has seen increased playing time this season. This is largely due to head coach Thiago Motta’s approach to team selection, which is based on merit. Motta’s decision-making has provided Perin with more opportunities to feature in competitive matches, and the goalkeeper has certainly taken advantage of this chance to prove his worth.

Juventus has long valued Perin’s abilities, considering him a reliable and talented goalkeeper who can step up when needed. With the club now offering him an extended contract, it demonstrates their continued belief in his potential to contribute significantly to the team’s objectives moving forward. The deal reflects not only the club’s trust in him but also Perin’s commitment to Juventus, where he has found a renewed sense of purpose.

Rubinho, who also played for Juventus during his career, is confident that the extension was the right move. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “It’s a good move by the club that I agree with, there aren’t many goalkeepers as strong as Mattia around. The renewal means there’s great confidence and he, on the other hand, is very happy to stay.” Rubinho’s comments highlight the rarity of finding goalkeepers of Perin’s calibre who are willing to serve as a backup while consistently delivering strong performances when called upon.

The 31-year-old’s new deal is not just a reward for his solid displays; it is also a strategic decision by Juventus. Having an experienced and dependable goalkeeper like Perin provides stability to the squad, especially as they navigate multiple competitions. With Perin in great form, he remains a strong competitor for Michele di Gregorio’s spot in the lineup, ensuring healthy competition and depth in the goalkeeping department.

Juventus’s decision to extend Perin’s contract is a testament to the player’s hard work and professionalism, as well as the club’s forward-thinking approach under the guidance of Motta and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. This move ensures that Juventus retains a top-quality goalkeeper who can be trusted to perform at a high level whenever required.