Former Juventus legend makes interesting Ronaldo claim

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 as one of the biggest players in the world.

The attacker had won multiple Champions League crowns with Real Madrid and Juve had hoped he could replicate that form at the Allianz Stadium, but that never happened, with the Bianconeri failing to reach the semi-final stage for the years he spent in Turin.

There are so many reasons Juve didn’t dominate Italian and European football when the attacker joined, depending on who you ask.

However, Gianluigi Buffon believes the transfer flopped because some players at the club were not prepared for his arrival.

He told Corriere Della Sera, as quoted by Football Italia: “You have to understand if the others are prepared and in my opinion many players weren’t ready to share a certain type of experience. Whether you like it or not, everyone feels like Cristiano and this should never happen, especially in a club like Juve.

“When he arrived in Turin, I went to Paris. And when I came back I saw something different, that didn’t remind me of what I had left behind.”

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Juventus underachieved when Ronaldo joined the club, but he alone cannot be blamed.

On an individual note, the Portugal star had a successful spell at Juve, scoring over 100 goals for the Bianconeri.

He needed his teammates in Turin to also step up their performances, but most of them failed to do so.

Now that he has left the club, we could see that most of the players behind him were simply not good enough and his goals were one reason the club remained competitive.