Former Juventus legend reveals when he might retire

Gianluigi Buffon is already 45 and at that age, he is older than some of the most popular coaches in football, including Mikel Arteta and Roberto de Zerbi, yet the goalie is still playing.

After leaving Juventus in 2021, he returned to Parma and is now bidding to help them gain promotion back to Serie A.

Parma is the only other Italian club he has played for, but after more than 600 club career league appearances, when will Buffon retire?

The former Italy number one has now opened up on when we probably should expect him to leave the game and claims via Calciomercato:

“If we go back to Serie A with Parma, maybe I’ll stop because my emotions end”.

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the most celebrated figures in football and he has earned the right to continue playing at the highest level.

The ex-Juve goalie is enjoying life at Parma and it would be remarkable if he can help them to gain promotion back to the Italian top flight.

But it would not be easy and he might also find it an interesting challenge to play in Serie A if they finally get promoted back.

For now, we wish him the best of luck and will always welcome him back to the club.