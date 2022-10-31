di maria
Club News

Former Juventus man criticised them for two summer signings

October 31, 2022 - 10:30 pm

Former Juventus man Giancarlo Marocchi has criticised the Bianconeri for signing Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria.

Both players joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window. The latter moved to Turin as a free agent, while Paredes joined on loan from PSG.

Juve has enjoyed their talents so far, but they have not been good enough to help the team win as many games as possible.

The players will feel they need time to start delivering consistently, especially Paredes.

However, Marocchi has not been impressed by the midfielder and says he hasn’t shown why Juve bought him.

Meanwhile, he criticised the club for signing Di Maria after the attacker rejected a two-year deal.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Paredes did not shift any balance. Juve knew very well that Cuadrado and Alex Sandro could not play all the matches. There they would have to intervene. Di Maria should not have been taken, he refused a 2-year contract.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes and Di Maria have simply not been good enough for this team so far, but they need time.

The midfielder has the potential to do better, but he must understand what Max Allegri wants from him.

If he gets used to the demands of the team, he should perform much more consistently than now.

Avatar

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply frankie November 1, 2022 at 12:47 am

    With all due respect, you really need someone to edit your work. Di Maria’s problem for juve is not that he is not good enough (he has shown he is) it’s simply his injury issues. As for Paredes, he was never worth signing anyway while we had Rovella, Fagioli and Miretti and it appears that he thought he was walking into a holiday and has played accordingly – seems too slow and disinterested. They both just want to play in the world cup, and Juventus has been used to get them there at full fitness.

