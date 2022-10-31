Former Juventus man criticised them for two summer signings

Former Juventus man Giancarlo Marocchi has criticised the Bianconeri for signing Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria.

Both players joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window. The latter moved to Turin as a free agent, while Paredes joined on loan from PSG.

Juve has enjoyed their talents so far, but they have not been good enough to help the team win as many games as possible.

The players will feel they need time to start delivering consistently, especially Paredes.

However, Marocchi has not been impressed by the midfielder and says he hasn’t shown why Juve bought him.

Meanwhile, he criticised the club for signing Di Maria after the attacker rejected a two-year deal.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Paredes did not shift any balance. Juve knew very well that Cuadrado and Alex Sandro could not play all the matches. There they would have to intervene. Di Maria should not have been taken, he refused a 2-year contract.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes and Di Maria have simply not been good enough for this team so far, but they need time.

The midfielder has the potential to do better, but he must understand what Max Allegri wants from him.

If he gets used to the demands of the team, he should perform much more consistently than now.