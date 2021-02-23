Former Juventus man explains why Morata is so important to Juve

Alvaro Morata has had to carry much of the goalscoring burdens at Juventus this season.

But the Spaniard will be thankful that Cristiano Ronaldo is his teammate with the Portuguese veteran helping with the goals as well.

Juve has played matches without the Atletico Madrid loanee and they have struggled in some of those games.

They have also been accused of depending on him for goals and needing him to make their attack complete.

Former Juventus man, Giancarlo Marocchi doesn’t see anything wrong in that, in fact he insists that Juve’s gameplan will not be complete without a target man.

He says even though they have the likes of Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala, the striker is a point of reference for everyone in other position and without him, even the defenders cannot launch attacks.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “He cannot play football if he does not have Morata. Despite all the quality he has, with Kulusevski, Dybala, Chiesa, you do something.

“But if you don’t have a point of reference forward you can’t. When the defenders have to play long ball they can’t find anyone and it’s difficult for everyone in tight spaces.”

Morata has been very productive for the Bianconeri this season as he has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists from 28 competitive matches.