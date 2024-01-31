Ahead of the Derby d’Italia this weekend, one intriguing on-field battle is between Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez is leading Inter Milan’s charge towards the league title and is currently the top goalscorer in Serie A this season.

Vlahovic has finally rediscovered his form and had a goal-laden January, with his strikes playing a crucial role in helping the Bianconeri stay in the race for the championship.

Both teams will rely on them to score when the clubs meet in Serie A this weekend, but the question remains: which striker is better?

Former Juventus man Stefano Tacconi is impressed with both stars, but he is convinced that Vlahovic has an edge over Martinez and reveals this, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my opinion, Vlahovic is stronger with his head, left foot and right foot, while Lautaro is certainly a goalscorer who steals and also scores heavy goals. Vlahovic is stronger at manoeuvring in the area, while Lautaro is more fearsome from outside the area. shots are truly deadly. Since the match is being played at San Siro, I think Lautaro is the one who can suffer the most pressure while Vlahovic has learned to manage the frenzy if he doesn’t score straight away.”

Juve FC Says

Martinez and Vlahovic are having a good season and it does not matter who is the better player.

We need Vlahovic to step up and be our hero when we face them this weekend and winning is all that will count.

He has been in fantastic form and we hope he carries it with him into the month of February.