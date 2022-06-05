Former Juventus defender, Andrea Barzagli, has maintained that Giorgio Chiellini will not be replaceable as he leaves Juve and the Italian national team.

The defender has had a 17-year-career at the club and country level and he leaves the Bianconeri as one of the finest players to ever play for them.

Juve is already searching for a defender to add to their squad so that it doesn’t miss the impact of Chiellini too much.

The Azzurri are also promoting younger defenders to see which of them will step up and become its new stalwart.

But Barzagli believes replacing Chiellini is impossible and both Italy and Juve have to rebuild and get players that can get the job done without him.

He tells Tutto Sport: “Who takes the role of Chiellini? Replacing him in leadership is impossible, everyone must try to create the strength to become more charismatic for them. And there is also a need for young children to take on more responsibility.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is a player that comes once in a while and his longevity in the Juve squad might not be reached by a player again in modern football.

It makes little sense to get down on the fact that he is gone. Instead, we need to channel that energy towards finding a replacement for him that will contribute to our next phase of success.