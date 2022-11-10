Former Juventus man hails the leadership skills of Danilo

Danilo has emerged as one of the leading players at Juventus in the last few seasons and the Brazilian is now the club’s vice-captain, albeit unofficially.

The former Manchester City man has continued to show he is a fine player and one of the reliable members of the Bianconeri first team.

Juve can always count on him to deliver fine performances for them when he steps on the field.

As he does well on the pitch and shows a clear leadership capacity, he is being noticed by fans and pundits.

Former Juve man, Alessandro Birindelli, has been impressed and said via Tuttojuve:

“I don’t know the internal dynamics, so my examination is far from what the locker room is. The feeling is exactly what I said before, the group recognizes him as a leader and through his plays he manages to find that grit and determination fundamental to winning games.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been a blessing to the current Juve team and we have enjoyed him every time he steps on the pitch in black and white.

The Brazilian continues to show why we can trust him even more and he fully deserves to be our vice-captain.

Hopefully, he will continue to play at the highest level for the next few seasons.