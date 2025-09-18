Vasilije Adžić is emerging as one of Montenegro’s most exciting footballers, standing alongside Stevan Jovetić as a key figure for the national side, while also developing his reputation at Juventus. Following his remarkable goal and overall performance against Inter Milan, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Montenegro’s management to overlook him for regular involvement in the senior set-up.

The teenager has already made his debut at the international level, and his progress coincides with a significant managerial change for his country. According to Calciomercato, Montenegro is preparing to appoint Mirko Vučinić as their next head coach after suffering two defeats in World Cup qualifying.

Montenegro’s Struggles and New Direction

Montenegro has long faced challenges in establishing itself as a consistent force in European football. Since separating from Serbia, the national side has struggled to find stability and success on the international stage. The arrival of Vučinić, himself a former Juventus player, is seen as an attempt to provide new leadership and restore belief within the team.

Adžić’s development comes at a crucial moment. His performances at Juventus are strengthening his reputation, and his growing importance makes him one of the players capable of sparking a revival for Montenegro. Having a coach with a Juventus background could provide additional support for his international journey, offering common ground and an understanding of the demands associated with playing at the highest level.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Adžić’s Role and Responsibilities

While Vučinić’s appointment may prove beneficial, Adžić’s progression will still depend on his ability to deliver consistently for both club and country. His technical quality and confidence have already been evident in Serie A, and continued improvement in Turin will almost certainly translate into further opportunities for Montenegro.

For the national team, his emergence offers renewed hope of building around a young and talented player who represents the future. Yet, as with all rising stars, the expectation will be matched by pressure to perform each time he takes to the pitch. Maintaining his upward trajectory will require discipline and determination, both at Juventus and on the international stage.