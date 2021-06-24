Former Juventus man keeps the door open for a return

Emil Audero has been linked with a return to Juventus and it seems the Sampdoria man is interested in making the move.

He grew up at Juve and was on the books of the Bianconeri until 2019 when he moved to Sampdoria permanently.

As Gianluigi Buffon leaves Juve this summer, the Bianconeri has to find a new goalkeeper who will serve as a deputy to Wojciech Szczęsny.

They have been on the lookout for one and Audero might be the one who eventually joins them.

He spoke about the speculation around his future recently and insisted that he was still committed to his current club.

He admitted that he was thrilled by being linked with a move to a club like Juventus and their rivals Inter Milan, who also want to sign him.

However, he insisted that he is happy where he is now and that is why he has renewed his contract with them.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “The interest of the big names is certainly pleasing, if we talk about the market it means that good things have been achieved during the season.

“The time will come when we will talk better about the future, but you know more about it than I do”.

He added: “I am happy at Sampdoria, I renewed and I feel good here. Then we see what happens, it is a delicate issue and what will be will be “.