The former Juventus man Ciro Ferrara has heaped praise on Fabio Miretti for his performances this season.

The young midfielder has just broken into the Bianconeri first team, and he is becoming one of their key men.

He got his debut at the back-end of last season and we thought he would return to the youth team by this campaign.

However, he has continued to be relevant to Max Allegri and has started Juventus’ last two matches.

This is a clear show of faith from his manager and he has not disappointed so far.

If he keeps playing, Roberto Mancini will certainly hand him a debut for the Italian national team soon.

Ferrara believes he could be an important player for the nation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I quote Allegri: if a player is strong, he plays. At that point, he no longer matters whether he is 18 or 25. Then, of course, we must take into account the stages of maturation that a boy of 2003 must necessarily face, because it is not easy to be immediately decisive in a team that is fighting for the highest goals. But Miretti, today, is not only the great hope of Juventus: he is the great hope of Italy.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti has been one of the best players to come through the club in recent seasons and he is set for a big future.

To play for a club like Juve, you must be very good and Miretti certainly is, which means he could cement a place as a regular starter sooner than we can imagine, even if Paul Pogba returns.